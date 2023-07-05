Bayern Munich is renovating its stadium for next season and Euro 2024

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is taking advantage of the summer break to lay a new hybrid field for next season and modernize its stadium ahead of the 2024 European Championship and 2025 Champions League final. The club says the new field will feature a mixture of natural and artificial grass. The stadium work involves converting some seated areas into standing only sections, the addition of more seats in other areas, and the removal of rows of seats behind one of the goals to create additional wheelchair spaces. The stadium capacity will remain at 75,000 spectators. Bayern’s stadium is scheduled to host six matches during Euro 2024.

