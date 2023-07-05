Blue Jays-White Sox game postponed, to be made up Thursday as part of doubleheader

CHICAGO (AP) — The scheduled game between the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays was postponed because of rain and is set to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday. Toronto’s José Berríos and Chicago’s Lance Lynn will meet in Game 1 after having their scheduled starts pushed back a day. Yusei Kikuchi gets the ball in the nightcap for the Blue Jays. The White Sox have not announced a starter. The Blue Jays are not scheduled to visit the White Sox again this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.