Boxer Antwun Echols, known as ‘Kid Dynamite,’ dies in Iowa at age 51

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Antwun Echols, a boxer who twice lost to Bernard Hopkins in title fights, has died in Iowa. He was 51. Echols’ daughter, Antwunette Echols, says he died Sunday in Davenport of complications from diabetes. Echols fought Hopkins twice for the International Boxing Federation middleweight title, with Hopkins winning by unanimous decision in 1999 and by technical knockout a year later. In 2003, Echols lost by unanimous decision to Anthony Mundine for the vacant WBA super middleweight title. Echols was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on Dec. 4, 1971.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.