Collier scores 32 points, Lynx beat Fever 90-83 for their fourth straight victory

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 32 points and eight rebounds, Kayla McBride added 21 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 90-83 for their fourth straight victory. Minnesota took its first double-digit lead with 4:01 left in the fourth quarter on a free throw by Collier to make it 80-70. Indiana scored six straight points to get within 82-76 following Lexie Hull’s steal and fast-break layup, but Collier answered at the other end for an eight-point lead with 1:12 left. Lindsay Allen scored 16 points for Minnesota (8-9), which started a four-game homestand. Rookie Diamond Miller, coming off a career-high 25 points, was held to one point in 24 minutes. Aliyah Boston had 22 points and nine rebounds and NaLyssa Smith added 18 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana.

