Cowser a hit in his MLB debut as Kremer pitches the scuffling Orioles past the Yankees 6-3
By MIKE FITZPATRICK
AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Touted prospect Colton Cowser hit an RBI single in his major league debut and scored the go-ahead run when fellow rookie Jordan Westburg followed with a two-run triple, sending Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles past the New York Yankees 6-3. Kremer struck out a career-high 10 in seven innings of four-hit ball. Ryan O’Hearn lined a two-run homer in the ninth, and All-Star relievers Yennier Cano and Félix Bautista combined to get the final six outs as the second-place Orioles won for only the second time in eight games. Josh Donaldson and Anthony Volpe homered for the Yankees. Kyle Higashioka had an RBI single.