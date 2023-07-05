David Beckham sits in Royal Box at Wimbledon a day after Princess Kate made an appearance

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Soccer royalty made its way into the Royal Box at Wimbledon when David Beckham took his place on Centre Court. Beckham attended Day 3 of the grass-court tournament a day after Princess Kate was in the stands. Beckham is one of the most famous players in soccer history for both his ability on the field and his persona off it. He has been a regular at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament over the years. Beckham was sitting with his mother. British adventurer Bear Grylls was also in the Royal Box.

