De La Cruz hits long homer with knob cover as Cincinnati Reds beat Washington Nationals 9-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elly De La Cruz hit a massive solo homer and two doubles after a mix-up with a covering on the knob of his bat, and the surging Cincinnati Reds beat the Washington Nationals 9-2. Joey Votto also homered and finished with three hits as Cincinnati won for the seventh time in eight games. Will Benson had two hits and two RBIs for the NL Central leaders, and Graham Ashcraft pitched six effective innings in his first win since May 28. Washington collected 10 hits, but it went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position in its fourth loss in five games. Nationals right-hander Josiah Gray allowed three earned runs and eight hits in five innings.

