Environmental activists arrested at Wimbledon for throwing confetti and puzzle pieces on court
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Two environmental activists have been arrested at Wimbledon after running onto one of the courts and disrupting a match by throwing orange confetti and puzzle pieces onto the grass. A pair of Just Stop Oil protesters made it onto the field of play at Court 18 before being taken away by security. Play was suspended by rain before the debris was cleared from the court. A third protester from the same group interrupted a later match on that court. The All England Club increased its security in coordination with London police and other agencies for this year’s tournament. That is in part as a result of protests at other major sports venues in Britain this year.