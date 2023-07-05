Ex-NCAA gymnastics champion Trinity Thomas eyes Paris Olympics with gas still in the tank

Former NCAA gymnastics champion Trinity Thomas is making a push toward the 2024 Olympics. The 22-year-old Thomas says she still has “fuel in the tank” following a collegiate career in which she posted a record-tying 28 perfect 10s while competing for the University of Florida. Thomas’ final year with the Gators was marred by a calf strain. Thomas says the injury has nearly healed but added she is going to take it slow over the next few months. Thomas says her goal is to make it to the U.S. national team camp in November then go from there.

