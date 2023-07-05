FIA wonders how it can deny General Motors a spot on Formula One grid, president tells AP

The president of the FIA is telling The Associated Press the motorsports governing body has received more than five applications for expansion into Formula One. The applicant Mohammed Ben Sulayem says he is taking most seriously is Andretti Global because of its partnership with General Motors. Although the existing F1 teams are against expansion because it would dilute revenue, Ben Sulayem told AP it makes little sense to reject General Motors and exclude the top automaker in the United States from F1 competition. A decision is expected by the end of July.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.