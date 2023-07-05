Formula 1 announces 2024 calendar featuring a record 24 races

The 2024 Formula One season will feature 24 races for what will be the longest calendar in the sport’s history. The season will begin in Bahrain on March 2 and finish in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 8. The opening two Grand Prix races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will take place on a Saturday instead of Sunday to accommodate the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, organizers said. The Chinese Grand Prix will return for the first time since 2019

