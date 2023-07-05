Skip to Content
Formula 1 announces 2024 calendar featuring a record 24 races

Published 7:44 AM

The 2024 Formula One season will feature 24 races for what will be the longest calendar in the sport’s history. The season will begin in Bahrain on March 2 and finish in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 8. The opening two Grand Prix races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will take place on a Saturday instead of Sunday to accommodate the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, organizers said. The Chinese Grand Prix will return for the first time since 2019

