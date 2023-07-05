Grant Williams going to Mavs from Celtics in a 3-team trade that includes Spurs, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the agreement says the Dallas Mavericks are acquiring Grant Williams from Boston in a sign-and-trade deal that includes the San Antonio Spurs. Dallas is sending guard Reggie Bullock and a 2030 pick swap to the Spurs. The Mavericks and Celtics will receive multiple second-round picks. Williams’ contract is for $54 million over four years. Dallas is reworking its roster after missing the playoffs when the All-Star pairing of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving faltered down the stretch.

