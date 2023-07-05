Luis Leon Sanchez ruled out of the Tour de France with a broken collarbone

PAU, France (AP) — Former Paris-Nice champion Luis Leon Sanchez has withdrawn from the Tour de France after a crash that left him with a broken left collarbone. The Spanish rider was involved in one of the many crashes that marred the finale of Tuesday’s fourth stage of the race. Sanchez’s Astana-Qazaqstan team says he’ll travel home Wednesday to undergo surgery. Sanchez’s withdrawal is a blow to teammate Mark Cavendish’s hopes of adding another mass sprint to his tally and beat the all-time record of 34 stage wins he shares with Eddy Merckx.

