Machado homers, Padres win 5-3 while holding Ohtani hitless in series sweep

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado became the career home run leader at Petco Park and drove in three runs for the San Diego Padres, who held two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani hitless in a three-game sweep secured with a 5-3 win. Ohtani was in the lineup as the designated hitter after leaving Tuesday’s start as a pitcher with a blister on his right middle finger. He was 0 for 10 with two walks with two strikeouts in the series. He remains holding at 31 homers, most in the big leagues.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.