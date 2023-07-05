Machado homers, Padres win 5-3 while holding Ohtani hitless in series sweep
By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado became the career home run leader at Petco Park and drove in three runs for the San Diego Padres, who held two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani hitless in a three-game sweep secured with a 5-3 win. Ohtani was in the lineup as the designated hitter after leaving Tuesday’s start as a pitcher with a blister on his right middle finger. He was 0 for 10 with two walks with two strikeouts in the series. He remains holding at 31 homers, most in the big leagues.