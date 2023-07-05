Man United signs Mason Mount from Chelsea for $69 million to kick off summer spending spree

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Mason Mount has become Manchester United’s first signing of the offseason after completing a move from Chelsea for 55 million pounds ($69 million). The England international has signed a five-year deal with the option of a further 12 months. The move comes a week after United reached agreement with Chelsea and follows protracted negotiations since the end of the season. United will have to pay a further 5 million pounds ($6.3 million) based on Mount meeting certain targets relating to appearances and success. Mount was one of United manager Erik ten Hag’s leading targets ahead of the Dutchman’s second season in charge at Old Trafford.

