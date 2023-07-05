Martinez and Peralta homer back-to-back, helping Dodgers rally to beat Pirates 6-4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.D. Martinez and David Peralta homered back-to-back in the fifth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-4. Martinez connected on an 0-2 pitch from reliever Roansy Contreras for his 20th homer, a go-ahead, three-run shot. Peralta followed with a solo shot that gave the Dodgers a 6-4 lead. The Pirates got a solo homer from Bryan Reynolds in the first and a three-run shot by Jack Suwinski that gave them a 4-0 lead in the fourth.

