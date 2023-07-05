Mike Tauchman keys 3-run 9th in the Cubs’ 4-3 victory over the Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mike Tauchman doubled in two runs and scored in a three-run ninth inning off All-Star closer Devin Williams and the Chicago Cubs rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Wednesday night. Cody Bellinger greeted Williams (4-2) in the ninth with a bloop single to center. After Christopher Morel struck out, Jared Young singled on a dribbler to third. Both runners advanced on a groundout and Tauchman sliced an opposite-field double to left to tie it at 3. Tauchman scored the go-ahead run when Nico Hoerner reached on a throwing error by third baseman Brian Anderson. Michael Rucker (2-1) got the victory with two innings of scoreless relief. Adbert Alzolay threw a perfect ninth for his fifth save in six opportunities.

