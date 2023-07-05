Pablo López throws 1st career shutout, strikes out 12 in the Twins’ 4-0 win over the Royals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Pablo López pitched his first career shutout, a four-hitter complete with a career-high 12 strikeouts, in the Minnesota Twins’ 4-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night. López (5-5) retired 15 straight from the third to the eighth inning, including a stretch with six consecutive strikeouts, to help the Twins complete a three-game sweep. The smooth-throwing right-hander, who came to Minnesota this season from Miami in a trade for major league batting leader Luis Arraez, had the Twins’ second shutout from a starter in less than two weeks after Joe Ryan spun one for the club’s first in five years.López gave up two doubles and two singles without a walk in his first scoreless appearance since he beat the Royals on opening day.

