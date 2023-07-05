Royals put struggling Greinke on 15-day IL with shoulder tendinitis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City Royals right-hander Zack Greinke was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder tendinitis. Discomfort in his last start prompted him to leave the game early. Royals manager Matt Quatraro said the team is confident the injury is minor and hopeful Greinke will only miss one turn with the All-Star break approaching next week. Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough is a possibility to come off the injured list and start at Cleveland on Sunday. Greinke’s 5.44 ERA this season is nearly two full runs higher than his career mark.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.