Sam Kerr was an Aussie rules reject. She’s now the Australian face of the Women’s World Cup

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Sam Kerr had to go in search of a different game when she was told she could no longer play for her chosen Australian rules team. A preteen reject from the homegrown game has become one of Australia’s most recognizable footballers and is destined to be the face of the first Women’s World Cup in the Southern Hemisphere. The 29-year-old striker is already on the cover of FIFA 23 and shares the top rating in the update released in time for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. She’s the all-time leading scorer for Australia in international soccer.

