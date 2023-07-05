Serie A champion Napoli to kick off title defense at newly-promoted Frosinone

MILAN (AP) — Serie A champion Napoli will kick off its title defense at newly-promoted Frosinone. That will mark Rudi Garcia’s first match as Napoli coach after he replaced Luciano Spalletti at the end of last season. The upcoming Serie A schedule has been announced. Runner-up Lazio visits Lecce on the opening weekend. Inter Milan hosts Monza, AC Milan visits Bologna and Juventus plays at Udinese. The season starts the weekend of Aug. 19 and the final day will be on May 26. There will be no traditional Christmas break.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.