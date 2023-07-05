Sparked by Elly De La Cruz, the Cincinnati Reds are winning and having plenty of fun doing it

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds are rolling toward the All-Star break on pace for just their second playoff appearance in a decade. Rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz is lighting the spark for the young team that’s winning a lot and having plenty of fun doing it. Veteran Joey Votto has joined the party after missing the first two months of the season while recovering from surgery. He’s having the time of his career thanks to a clubhouse full of players mostly in their 20s goofing around and enjoying this unexpected run.

