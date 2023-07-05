Timberwolves were where Naz Reid wanted to be all along, even if he’s a backup

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Naz Reid might well have found a bigger role had he hit the open market. Staying in Minnesota just felt right. The Timberwolves had no interest in letting him leave even with all that precious salary cap space committed to their big men. They have two-thirds of their cap earmarked for three big men: Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Reid. He will start the season as a backup behind Gobert and Towns as the Wolves hit the reset button on their against-the-grain experiment with playing the two big men in the same starting lineup.

