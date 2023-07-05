Virginia hires Towson Sonia LaMonica to lead women’s lacrosse program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia hired Towson women’s lacrosse coach Sonia LaMonica to take over its program. Athletic director Carla Williams made the announcement Wednesday night. Lamonica replaces Julie Myers, who resigned June 21, ending a 28-year career in which she led the Cavaliers to the 2004 national championship and the postseason every season except 2020, when spring championships were canceled because of the pandemic. LaMonica, an Australian who played at Maryland, spent the last 14 seasons at Towson, compiling a 139-91 record and seven NCAA tournament appearances. LaMonica also is the head coach of the Women’s Professional Lacrosse League’s Baltimore Brave.

