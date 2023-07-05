Walker wins 6th straight start, Phillies beat Rays 8-4 for 11th consecutive road win
By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Taijuan Walker overcome early struggles to win his sixth consecutive start and the Philadelphia Phillies extended their road winning streak to 11 games with an 8-4 victory over the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays. It’s the third-longest road winning streak in Phillies’ history, trailing a 13-game run in 1976 and 12-game stretch that spanned the 1887 and ’88 seasons. Tampa Bay has lost a season-high four in a row and 10 of 16 overall. Walker allowed four runs and five hits in seven innings.