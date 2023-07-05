Wendie Renard is determined to lead France to a first major trophy at the Women’s World Cup

CLAIREFONTAINE, France (AP) — Wendie Renard grew up in a place so remote that locals nicknamed it “The End of the World.” By the end of the Women’s World Cup, the France captain hopes she’ll be raising aloft the major international trophy that has eluded the women’s national team. Renard’s journey starts with a trek to Australia. France opens its campaign in Sydney on July 23 against Jamaica. France’s men have won two World Cups and two European Championships but Les Bleues lost their only World Cup semifinal 12 years ago. Renard is determined to put that right.

