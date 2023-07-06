Arenado homers, Cardinals pitchers blank Marlins to win 3-0 and avoid sweep
By ALANIS THAMES
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered, Jack Flaherty pitched shutout ball for his second straight start and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 3-0 to avoid a series sweep. St. Louis dropped the first three games of the series. Two were one-run defeats, including a 10-9 walk-off loss Wednesday night. Flaherty (6-5) struck out five, walked two and allowed nine hits. He also threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees on July 1 and has lowered his ERA from 4.95 to 4.27 in the two starts.