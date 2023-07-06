Celtics sign 2nd-round draft pick Jordan Walsh, forward Oshae Brissett

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have signed second-round draft pick Jordan Walsh and also reached a deal with former Pacers forward Oshae Brissett. Walsh was the No. 38 selection in the draft. He averaged about seven points, four rebounds and one steal last season with Arkansas. Walsh is expected to play for the Celtics’ summer league team in Las Vegas. Brissett has appeared in 172 games over four seasons with Toronto and Indiana. He averages 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Also Thursday, the team added Duke assistant Amile Jefferson to coach Joe Mazzulla’s staff.

