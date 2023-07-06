Skip to Content
AP National Sports

G League Ignite, Perth Wildcats to play 2-game exhibition series in September

KTVZ
By
Published 10:00 AM

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Building off the success of last year’s games involving Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, the G League is bringing more international talent into Las Vegas this fall. The G League Fall Invitational will be held Sept. 6 and Sept. 8, pitting the G League Ignite against the Perth Wildcats. Just like last year’s games between the Ignite and Boulogne-Levallois — Henderson’s team from this past season against Wembanyama’s French team from this past season — the matchups will showcase at least three projected first-round picks in the 2024 NBA draft.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content