Guardians RHP Quantrill on injured list with shoulder inflammation following outing against Braves

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians starter Cal Quantrill has returned to the injured list with shoulder inflammation after getting banged around by the Atlanta Braves. Quantrill was placed on the 15-day IL one day after the right-hander allowed a career-high 11 hits and five runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Braves. Atlanta homered three times in its 8-1 win. Last week, Quantrill gave up six runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs. Cody Morris was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to take Quantrill’s roster spot. This is Quantrill’s second trip to the injured list.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.