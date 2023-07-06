Henderson’s 2 homers, 4 hits, 5 RBIs lead Orioles to 14-1 rout of Yankees and Severino

NEW YORK (AP) — Gunnar Henderson set career highs with two homers, four hits and five RBIs — all in the first four innings — and the Baltimore Orioles routed Luis Severino and the New York Yankees 14-1. Henderson hit his first leadoff homer before the Orioles sent 21 batters to the plate in the third and fourth. Baltimore scored its most runs since a 15-10 win over Boston last Aug. 19 and had 20 hits. Severino (1-4) allowed seven runs and 10 hits over 2 2/3 innings and has a 7.38 ERA with a .315 opponents’ batting average and .560 slugging percentage.

