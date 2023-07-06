Ke’Bryan Hayes activated from injured list by Pirates

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pittsburgh third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes was activated from the 10-day injured list and hit leadoff against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hayes had been sidelined since June 24 by lower back inflammation. He entered hitting .254 with 16 doubles and 32 RBIs. Right-hander Roansy Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. The 23-year-old is 3-7 with a 6.59 ERA this season in 11 starts and eight relief appearances. He allowed four runs in the fifth inning of Wednesday’s 6-4 loss, giving up consecutive homers to J.D. Martinez and David Peralta.

