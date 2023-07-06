Kings sign captain Anze Kopitar to a 2-year extension worth $14 million

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have signed captain Anze Kopitar to a two-year extension worth $14 million. Kopitar is now under contract through the 2025-26 NHL season at a salary cap hit of $7 million. Kopitar’s eight-year, $80 million contract is up after next season. The 35-year-old center from Slovenia was nearly a point-a-game player this past year with 28 goals and 46 assists. Kopitar is one of two players remaining from the Stanley Cup-winning Kings teams in 2012 and 2014.

