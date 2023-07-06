Pelicans extension contracts of forwards Jones, Lidell, and sign free-agent center Zeller

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have extended contracts for forwards Herb Jones and E.J. Lidell, and have signed veteran free-agent center Cody Zeller. The club annouced the deals on Thursday. That’s the first day NBA teams could officially sign free agents. The 6-foot-7 Jones is a 2021 second-round draft choice out of Alabama who was a starter throughout last season. Zeller’ is 6-11 and 10-year veteran. His one-year deal comes after the Pelicans let go of reserve centers Willy Hernangomez and Jaxson Hayes in free agency. the 6-6 Lidell was the Pelicans’ second-round draft choice out of Ohio State in 2022. But was lost to a right knee injury for his entire rookie season.

