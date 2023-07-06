Pogacar wins Pyrenees big stage and Vingegaard claims Tour de France yellow jersey

CAUTERETS-CAMBASQUE, France (AP) — Two-time champion Tadej Pogacar has claimed a 10th career stage win at the Tour de France after a stunning counterattack that dropped defending champ Jonas Vingegaard in the finale. A day after losing more than a minute to Vingegaard in the first Pyrenean stage, Pogacar showed he was not ready to give up and revived the suspense. Vingegaard crossed the finish line 24 seconds behind Pogacar following their pulsating duel and seized the yellow jersey. Overnight leader Jai Hindley dropped to third place overall.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.