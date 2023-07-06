Ramírez, Naylor homer on consecutive pitches in the Guardians’ 6-1 win over the Royals

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez and Josh Naylor homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning, powering the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Ramírez homered to left field and, Naylor, who missed the previous two games because of tendinitis in his right wrist, drove one over the wall in right against reliever Amir Garrett (0-1). Andrés Giménez also homered for Cleveland (43-44). The Guardians haven’t been at .500 since April 28 at 13-13. Eli Morgan (4-1) worked a scoreless inning before Enyel De Los Santos, Trevor Stephan and Nick Sandlin completed the six-hitter. Light rain pushed the scheduled start back 81 minutes to 8:31 p.m.

