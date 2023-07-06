Red Sox burst out for 6 in the 7th, beat the AL West-leading Rangers 10-6

BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández blooped a bases loaded, broken-bat single in the seventh to give the Red Sox the lead as Boston scored six times in the inning to beat the Texas Rangers 10-6. No. 9 hitter Connor Wong had three hits for Boston. Josh Winckowski earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief. The Red Sox won for the fifth time in six games. The Red Sox had seven hits and two walks in the six-run seventh.

