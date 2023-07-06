Schwarber, Turner lift Phillies to 3-1 win, send Rays to season-high 5th loss in row

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner had RBI singles in the 11th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep of Tampa Bay with a 3-1 victory that extended the Rays’ losing streak to a season-high five. Schwarber had a go-ahead hit from one knee against Ryan Thompson (1-2), the eighth Tampa Bay pitcher on a bullpen day, and Turner followed with another single. Matt Strahm (3-3) worked two innings for Philadelphia, which has won 12 straight road games, one shy of the team record set in 1976.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.