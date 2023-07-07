A 10-year-old Canadian girl is wowing the skateboarding world. Tony Hawk is her mentor for X Games

Skateboarding is more than just a way of life for Reese Nelson, it’s all she’s ever known. The 10-year-old from Calgary can’t remember when she first started skating or when she first dropped into a halfpipe, it’s just been omnipresent in her life. Given that, it’s no surprise she has caught the attention of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who is mentoring her ahead of the X Games. Nelson will be competing in the women’s vert and the best trick events at the upcoming Games. Skating in the women’s vert is especially important for Nelson, since that event hasn’t been held at the X-Games since 2010, three years before she was born.

By The Associated Press

