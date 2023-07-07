Aaron Civale strikes out season-high 9, Guardians blank Royals 3-0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Civale struck out a season-high nine over seven innings and Josh Bell hit a two-run homer, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 3-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. Civale allowed two hits and did not walk a batter while throwing 100 pitches, 70 for strikes. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.56 in his seventh start since missing two months with a strained left oblique. Trevor Stephan worked the eighth and Emmanuel Clase picked up his 25th save, wrapping up the two-hitter. Cleveland won its second straight and improved to .500 for the first time since April 28.

