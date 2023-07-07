Bailey Tardy brings her best to Pebble Beach for early lead at US Women’s Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Bailey Tardy has picked the right time and the right place for her best golf. She had a 31 on the front nine at Pebble Beach and finished with a 68. That gives her the early lead in the U.S. Women’s Open. Tardy is a 26-year-old rookie on the LPGA Tour who is No. 455 in the women’s world ranking. She figures if she has a tee time at Pebble and an LPGA Tour card, she’s good enough to win. She led by two among the early finishers. Rose Zhang had a 71 to stay in the game.

