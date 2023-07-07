Betts hits two of Dodgers’ five homers and drives in four runs in 11-4 victory over Angels

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a pair of solo homers and drove in four runs and fellow All-Star Freddie Freeman went deep to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Angels 11-4. J.D. Martinez hit his 21st homer and had a RBI double for the Dodgers. Angels All-Star Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 3 with a run scored as the designated hitter. The Angels lost their ninth in a row in the Freeway Series, their longest skid in the rivalry. They dropped back to .500 at 45-45 with All-Star slugger Mike Trout on the sidelines wearing a cast on his broken left wrist.

