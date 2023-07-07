Bucks sign guard Malik Beasley and center Robin Lopez

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have added guard Malik Beasley and center Robin Lopez. The Bucks officially announced the signings of Lopez on Friday and the addition of Beasley on Thursday. These accompany the returns of forward Khris Middleton and center Brook Lopez, Robin’s twin brother. Middleton and Brook Lopez were free agents. The 26-year-old Beasley averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 25.8 minutes in 81 games with the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers last season. Robin Lopez previously played for the Bucks in 2019-20.

