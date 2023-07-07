Cardinals place Edman on IL with wrist inflammation and recall rookie Fermín

CHICAGO (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman on the 10-day injured list with right wrist inflammation before their game against the Chicago White Sox and recalled infielder José Fermín from Triple-A Memphis. The switch-hitting Edman is batting .239 with seven home runs, 29 RBIs and a team-leading 14 stolen bases. The NL Gold Glove winner at second base in 2021, Edman has played second, shortstop, center field and right field this season. Edman had not batted since Tuesday, but did enter the Cardinals’ last two games, at Miami, as a defensive replacement.

