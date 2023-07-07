Skip to Content
AP National Sports

England in trouble at 142-7 in 3rd Ashes test and trails catchy Australia by 121 runs

KTVZ
By
Published 5:43 AM

LEEDS, England (AP) — England key batter Joe Root has been dismissed on the second ball of the day and Jonny Bairstow departed in the opening half-hour as Australia gave the hosts a lesson in slip fielding to take firm control of the third Ashes test. At lunch on day two England was 142-7 and still 121 runs behind Australia’s first innings of 263. All-rounders Moeen Ali (21) and Chris Woakes (10) were dismissed before the interval with Ali’s attempted pull shot costing him his wicket. England captain Ben Stokes shared a partnership of 44 with Ali for the sixth wicket and he is still at the crease on 27. Woakes’ dismissal saw lunch taken at Headingley.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content