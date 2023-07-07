England in trouble at 142-7 in 3rd Ashes test and trails catchy Australia by 121 runs
LEEDS, England (AP) — England key batter Joe Root has been dismissed on the second ball of the day and Jonny Bairstow departed in the opening half-hour as Australia gave the hosts a lesson in slip fielding to take firm control of the third Ashes test. At lunch on day two England was 142-7 and still 121 runs behind Australia’s first innings of 263. All-rounders Moeen Ali (21) and Chris Woakes (10) were dismissed before the interval with Ali’s attempted pull shot costing him his wicket. England captain Ben Stokes shared a partnership of 44 with Ali for the sixth wicket and he is still at the crease on 27. Woakes’ dismissal saw lunch taken at Headingley.