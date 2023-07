PARIS (AP) — Former France captain Amandine Henry will miss the Women’s World Cup after she was injured in training. Defender Aïssatou Tounkara has been called up to join the 23-women France squad as a replacement. The French Football federation says Henry underwent medical tests that revealed a muscle lesion in her left calf. The World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand kicks off on July 20.

