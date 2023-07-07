IOC cites support from 120 non-aligned nations to let Russians try to compete at Paris Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee cites support from 120 nations for its moves toward letting some Russian and Belarusian athletes qualify for the Paris Olympics. The declaration by the Azerbaijan-chaired Non-Aligned Movement of nations says it “would be a strong symbol of unity of humanity” if all 206 national Olympic teams compete in Paris next year. IOC president Thomas Bach expressed thanks to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev for taking the initiative. The document was published after a two-day meeting in Baku. Members include most African and Middle East countries, India and Singapore, plus Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela.

