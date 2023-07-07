Luis Robert Jr. hits 26th homer, White Sox rally past Cardinals 8-7 after Montgomery hurt

CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star Luis Robert Jr. tied the game with his 26th homer of the season, and the Chicago White Sox rallied past St. Louis 8-7 after Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery left with a right hamstring injury. Nolan Arenado hit a pair of two-run homers for St. Louis, which took a 5-0 lead in the third and led 5-1 in the fifth when Montgomery departed abruptly. Chicago scored five runs in the sixth. Arenado put the Cardinals ahead with his homer in the seventh off Keynon Middleton. In the bottom half, Kyle Leahy gave up Robert’s blast and departed with the bases loaded. Chris Stratton came on and walked Zach Remillard to put the White Sox ahead to stay.

