Marlins sending rookie pitcher Eury Pérez back to minors after impressive MLB stint

By ALANIS THAMES
AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins are sending Eury Pérez back to the minor leagues after an impressive two-month stint in the majors. The 20-year-old Pérez debuted in May as Miami’s youngest starting pitcher ever. Over 11 starts, the right-hander had a 5-3 record with a 2.36 ERA and 61 strikeouts. Perez struggled against Atlanta on July 1, lasting one-third of an inning, giving up six runs and seven hits in an eventual 7-0 loss.

