Matthew Wolff says LIV Golf captain Brooks Koepka calling him a quitter is ‘heartbreaking’

HEMEL HEMPTSTEAD, England (AP) — Matthew Wolff is pushing back on critical comments from his LIV Golf captain, Brooks Koepka. Wolff says it was heartbreaking to read that Koepka referred to him as a quitter who has wasted his talent. Koepka made those remarks to Sports Illustrated at the LIV Golf event outside London. Wolff offered a statement to SI that said he continues to work on mental health challenges and is trying his best. He questioned how Koepka wants the best for his team with comments like that to the media. Wolff stepped away from golf for two months in 2021 to deal with his mental health.

